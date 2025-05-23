A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 23, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 17, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Death and Taxes — Is Alcohol the Solution?” by A.R. Williams
- “Routine Surveillance for Cancer Metastases — Does It Help or Harm Patients?” by H.G. Welch and L.A. Dossett
- “Addressing Alcohol Use” by A.H. Krist and K.A. Bradley
- “The IARC Perspective on the Effects of Policies on Reducing Alcohol Consumption” by S.M. Gapstur, et al.