Why Moderna Merged Its Tech and HR Departments

(Wall Street Journal) – The vaccine maker, which has partnered with OpenAI since 2023, is rethinking how it does workforce planning thanks to the growing capabilities of AI and other tech

Moderna’s move to merge technology and human resources into a single function is the latest sign that artificial intelligence is bringing big changes to the workforce

The biotech company late last year announced the creation of a new role, chief people and digital technology officer, promoting its human resources chief Tracey Franklin to the spot. (Read More)