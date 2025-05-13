(New York Times) – A new clinic, opened by a pulmonologist who lost his home in the Palisades blaze, is addressing the health issues developing among people exposed to the fires.

Just three weeks after the blaze tore through neighborhoods of Los Angeles, the hospital’s urban fire clinic for pulmonary issues began seeing patients. They came in droves, each with a different set of symptoms and concerns. The clinic has served as an early indicator of the types of health problems developing among those exposed to the fires, ranging from newfound shortness of breath in healthy people to exacerbated symptoms in patients with asthma, C.O.P.D. and other lung diseases. (Read More)