A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
May 26, 2025
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 51, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Generational Smoking Bans: Inegalitarian without Disadvantage?” by James Hart and Sapfo Lignou
- “Anticipatory Gaps Challenge the Public Governance of heritable Human Genome Editing” by Jon Rueda, et al.
- “Understanding Individualised genetic Interventions as Research-Treatment Hybrids” by Josephine Johnston, et al.