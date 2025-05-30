A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

May 30, 2025

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 18, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “‘Putting America First’ — Undermining Health for Populations at Home and Abroad” by C.P. Duggan and Z.A. Bhutta
  • “Death by a Thousand Cuts — The Crushing Weight of Nonclinical Demands in Primary Care” by B.E. Landon
  • “Nutrition in Medicine: Chemical Complexity of Food and Implications for Therapeutics” by G. Menichetti , A.-L. Barabási and J. Loscalzo

