Parliament must reject the assisted dying bill

(The Critic) – The potential for inhuman cruelty that it contains is vast

The supporters of the assisted dying bill did not merely dismiss or ignore the incredibly cogent and powerful arguments made by its critics, they seemed not even to be able to understand them. Those who support the bill do not live in the same world as those who fear its effects. In the former world, the sun always shines, and tragedy is ever overcome by the assertion of individual freedom. For many establishment liberals, surrounded by privilege and prosperity, the idea of a disabled or dying individual feeling the pressure to take their own life is simply unimaginable. Their lives are defined by ambition and experience, the pursuit of power and pleasure, not the iron laws of duty and survival. Lives like Esther Rantzen’s. (Read More)