A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
June 16, 2025
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 51, no. 6, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Stem Cell-Derived Embryo Models: Moral Advance or Moral Obfuscation?” by Christopher Gyngell, et al.
- “AI and XAI second Opinion: The Danger of false Confirmation in Human–AI Collaboration” by Rikard Rosenbacke, et al.
- “Treating Infertility as a missing Capability, not a Disease: A Capability Approach” by Michelle Jessica Bayefsky and Arthur Caplan