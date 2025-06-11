Why Humanoid Robots Need Their Own Safety Rules

(MIT Technology Review) – Physical stability—i.e., the ability to avoid tipping over—is the No. 1 safety concern identified by a group exploring new standards for humanoid robots. The IEEE Humanoid Study Group argues that humanoids differ from other robots, like industrial arms or existing mobile robots, in key ways and therefore require a new set of standards in order to protect the safety of operators, end users, and the general public. The group shared its initial findings with MIT Technology Review and plans to publish its full report later this summer. (Read More)