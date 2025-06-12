Mark Zuckerberg has created the saddest place on the internet with Meta AI’s public feed

(Business Insider) – Meta’s stand-alone AI app launched in late April, and like many people, my first thought was, “Huh?” After trying it out a little, my next thought was, “Oh no.” A few weeks later, after the initial surge of curious new users, my thought is now: “Dear God.”

Meta AI’s public stream is perhaps the most depressing feed I’ve come across in a long time. It’s full of people sharing intimate information about themselves — things like thoughts on grief, or child custody, or financial distress. And it seems like some people aren’t aware that what they’re sharing will end up on a public feed. (Read More)