‘This is coming for everyone’: A new kind of AI bot takes over the web

(Washington Post via MSN) – People are replacing Google search with artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, a major shift that has unleashed a new kind of bot loose on the web.

To offer users a tidy AI summary instead of Google’s “10 blue links,” companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic have started sending out bots to retrieve and recap content in real time. They are scraping webpages and loading relevant content into the AI’s memory and “reading” far more content than a human ever would. (Read More)