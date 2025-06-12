Boil in the bag funerals could be given go-ahead

(The Telegraph) – Flush and bone rituals proposed as a new, ‘gentler’ funerary method

People could soon be able to choose to be boiled and flushed down the drain instead of cremated or buried.

A consultation on funerary methods by the Law Commission is proposing legal approval of alkaline hydrolysis and human composting as new ways of disposing of people’s bodies.

Alkaline hydrolysis uses water, alkaline chemicals, heat and pressure to break down a body into liquid and pieces of bone, which can take between two and 18 hours. (Read More)