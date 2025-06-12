What to know about the new ‘Nimbus’ COVID variant

(The Hill) – Nimbus is a descendant of the Omicron variant of the virus and was first identified in late January.

Its spike mutations appear to make it more transmissible than other COVID-19 variants, according to the WHO. Spike mutations refer to changes in spike proteins, which sit on the surface of the virus and help it enter healthy cells.

While it is spreading in the U.S. and Canada, along with 20 other countries, it does not appear to be driving an increase in sickness or hospitalization.