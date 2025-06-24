When Will Genetically Modifying Our Children Go Mainstream?

(Gizmodo) – In late May, several scientific organizations, including the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), banded together to call for a 10-year moratorium on using CRISPR and related technologies to pursue human heritable germline editing. The declaration also outlined practical steps that countries and research institutions could take to discourage this sort of experimentation, such as strengthening regulations tied to gene editing.

“Germline editing has very serious safety concerns that could have irreversible consequences,” said Bruce Levine, a cancer gene therapy researcher at the University of Pennsylvania and former president of the ISCT, in a statement. “We simply lack the tools to make it safe now and for at least the next 10 years.” (Read More)