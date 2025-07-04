A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
July 4, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 22, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Undermining Women’s Health Research — Gambling with the Public’s Health” by A.N. Kallen, et al.
- “Addressing Antifungal Drug Resistance — A “One Health–One World” Challenge” by G.R. Thompson III and A.N. Desai
- “Acknowledging Racism, Building Trust — Conversations That Matter in Maternal Medicine” by B.F. Kahn
- “Nutrition in Medicine: Malnutrition in Older Adults” by A.J. Cruz-Jentoft and D. Volkert
- “Science behind the Study: Personalized Gene Editing to Treat an Inborn Error of Metabolism” by A.L. Gropman and A.C. Komor