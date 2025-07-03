454 Hints That a Chatbot Wrote Part of a Biomedical Researcher’s Paper

(New York Times) – Scientists show that the frequency of a set of words seems to have increased in published study abstracts since ChatGPT was released into the world.

Scientists know it is happening, even if they don’t do it themselves. Some of their peers are using chatbots, like ChatGPT, to write all or part of their papers.

In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, Dmitry Kobak of the University of Tübingen and his colleagues report that they found a way to track how often researchers are using artificial intelligence chatbots to write the abstracts of their papers. The A.I. tools, they say, tend to use certain words — like “delves,” “crucial,” “potential,” “significant” and “important” — far more often than human authors do. (Read More)