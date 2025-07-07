Lab-grown sperm and eggs just a few years away, scientists say

July 7, 2025

Researcher using a pipette and a petri dish

(The Guardian) – Scientists are just a few years from creating viable human sex cells in the lab, according to an internationally renowned pioneer of the field, who says the advance could open up biology-defying possibilities for reproduction.

Speaking to the Guardian, Prof Katsuhiko Hayashi, a developmental geneticist at the University of Osaka, said rapid progress is being made towards being able to transform adult skin or blood cells into eggs and sperm, a feat of genetic conjury known as in-vitro gametogenesis (IVG).

His own lab is about seven years away from the milestone, he predicts. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Biotech, highlights, News, Reproductive Ethics, Research Ethics, Stem Cell Research

Ad