(NBC News) – The fungus Aspergillus fumigatus tops the World Health Organization’s list of worrying fungal diseases. It’s growing increasingly resistant to the first-line drug used to treat it.

Fungal infections are getting harder to treat as they grow more resistant to available drugs, according to research published Wednesday in The Lancet Microbe.

The study focused on infections caused by Aspergillus fumigatus,a fungus that is ubiquitous in soil and decaying matter around the world. Aspergillus spores are inhaled all the time, usually without causing any problems. But in people who are immunocompromised or who have underlying lung conditions, Aspergillus can be dangerous. (Read More)