A British Surgeon on What She Saw in Gaza’s Hospitals

(New York Times) – On the morning of June 1, Dr. Victoria Rose was nearing the end of her 21-day stint as a volunteer in Gaza when she saw news of a mass shooting of Palestinians near a food distribution point.

A senior plastic surgeon in London, Dr. Rose, 53, had come to the enclave with a small British charity that has sent medical workers to humanitarian crises in countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sri Lanka.

Dr. Rose went straight to the emergency room at Nasser Hospital where she was based, arriving around 8 a.m. It is the last major hospital still functioning in southern Gaza. (Read More)