(NBC News) – At least 270 unvaccinated kids are staying home from school as measles continues to spread nationwide. “Expect more,” one expert said.

A bubbling measles outbreak in the upstate of South Carolina has forced 153 unvaccinated children out of the classroom and into quarantine for a minimum of 21 days.

In Minnesota, where a small outbreak has been growing for the last month, 118 students are also under quarantine in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area after being exposed to the highly contagious virus, health officials said Friday.

The restrictions mean three weeks of remote learning as parents monitor for fever, rash and other symptoms. (Read More)