EU’s AI Code ready for companies to sign next week

(Euro News) – Both the member states and the European Commission need to formally give the green light to the Code, which helps providers of AI systems comply with the EU’s AI Act.

Member states’ formal approval of the Code of Practice for General Purpose AI (GPAI) could come as early as 22 July, paving the way for providers of AI systems to sign up, sources familiar with the matter told Euronews.

It will be just days before the entry into force of the AI Act’s provisions affecting GPAI systems, on 2 August. (Read More)