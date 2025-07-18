This Simple Strategy Could Curb One of Semaglutide’s Worst Side Effects

(Gizmodo) – Semaglutide’s ability to help people lose weight is legendary, but so are the side effects. The active ingredient in medications Wegovy and Ozempic, semaglutide is renowned for causing severe nausea in some people, sometimes to the extent that they stop treatment. But new research published in the journal Diabetes Care suggests there may be a simple way to combat that effect.

Led by a team in Israel, the researchers found that giving people more time and flexibility to ramp up to the recommended 1 milligram dose of the drug seemed correlated with lower levels of nausea. People who followed the slower dosing schedule also seemed less likely to stop using the drug than those who followed a more typical regimen. What’s more, the slow-and-steady group still lost about as much weight as their peers. (Read More)