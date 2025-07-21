A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available
July 21, 2025
Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 22, no. 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Humanities Beyond the Disciplines: Imaginative Activism” by Gayatri Chakaravorty Spivak
- “Practising Less is More: An Exploration of What it Means to See ‘This Patient’ Not a ‘Patient Like This'” by M. Bobbio, et al.
- “Navigating the Nexus of Bioethics and Geopolitics: Implications for Global Health Security and Scientific Collaboration” by Alexandra Klimovich-Mickael, Mariusz Sacharczuk, Michel Edwar Mickael