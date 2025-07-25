EU regulator green lights an injectable HIV drug that could help stop transmission
July 25, 2025
(ABC News) – The European Medicines Agency has recommended authorizing a twice-yearly injectable drug aimed at preventing HIV, which scientists say could help end the virus’ transmission.
In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator said its evaluations of lenacapavir, sold as Yeytuo in Europe by Gilead Sciences, showed the drug is “highly effective” and “considered to be of major public health interest.” (Read More)