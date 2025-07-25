People like extroverted robots — but they relate to the neurotic ones

(NPR) – While neurotic robots are a staple of science fiction — just think of C-3PO in Star Wars or Marvin in the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — they haven’t really been a focus of research into how people react to robots’ personalities.

But one recent study found that a highly neurotic robot provoked some interesting responses.

“A majority of participants actually mentioned how human-like they found the neurotic robot,” says Alex Wuqi Zhang, a researcher at the University of Chicago. “They found it to be a lot more relatable.” (Read More)