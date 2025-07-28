Why GLP-1s could become the “everything drug”

(Axios) – The biggest buzz around GLP-1 drugs these days has nothing to do with weight loss. And that might lead to some problems for patients and insurers.

The big picture: Blockbuster treatments like Ozempic have been found to lower the risk of everything from Alzheimer’s and addiction, to sleep apnea, seizures and bacterial infections. More potential uses keep surfacing.

While it may be tempting to think of them as wonder drugs, there’s a lot that’s still unknown. It’s still not clear whether they’re a cure-all, or whether the benefits come from the fact that obesity and diabetes give rise to so many other health problems. (Read More)