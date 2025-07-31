Mark Zuckerberg Details Meta’s Plan for Self-Improving, Superintelligent AI

(Wired) – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors that his new research lab will focus on building AI models that can learn with minimal human input.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors that the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs is focused on building AI models that can self-improve—meaning they can learn from themselves without as much human input. The remarks came during a second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

“At some level, [it’s] not just going to be learning from people, because you want to build something that is fundamentally smarter than people,” Zuckerberg said. (Read More)