‘Ozempic face’ may be driving a cosmetic surgery boom

(CNN) – About two years ago, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank noticed a new type of patient arriving at his New York practice. Amid an explosion in the number of Americans losing weight with drugs like Ozempic, he saw a “dramatic spike” in clients experiencing unwelcome side effects.

“Although they felt much better losing weight, in some ways they felt they looked older,” he said via a voice note. “And this was due to the loss of volume in their face.”

Frank started using the term “Ozempic face” — a label he believes he coined — to describe the phenomenon. (Read More)