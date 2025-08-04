(CBS News) – Plastic pollution is a “grave, growing and under-recognized danger” to health that is costing the world at least $1.5 trillion a year, a report published Monday in the Lancet medical journal said.

The new review of existing evidence, which was carried out by leading health researchers and doctors, was published one day ahead of fresh talks in Geneva aiming at getting the world’s first treaty on plastic pollution. The experts called for the delegates from nearly 180 nations expected to attend the gathering to finally agree on a treaty after previous failed attempts. (Read More)