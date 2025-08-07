Eli Lilly’s Obesity Pill Shows Promising Weight Loss in New Results

(Wired) – In an 18-month clinical trial of the experimental GLP-1 pill orforglipron, about 60 percent of people lost at least 10 percent of their body weight.

An experimental pill made by Eli Lilly led to average weight loss of more than 12 percent of body weight in individuals with obesity, according to initial trial results announced by the drugmaker on Thursday. The pill is meant to be taken daily and would be an alternative to the company’s popular anti-obesity drug Zepbound, a once-weekly injectable drug.

Called orforglipron, it’s part of a growing class of drugs known as GLP-1s, which include Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy. The drugs mimic a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps regulate blood sugar and promotes a feeling of fullness. Injected GLP-1 drugs have shown weight loss of around 15 to 20 percent. (Read More)