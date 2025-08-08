Are we prepared for the post-Ozempic fallout?

August 8, 2025

(UnHerd) – What is most fascinating about Ozempic isn’t the weight loss. It’s the psychological revolution it has triggered.

Something extraordinary is happening to people who’ve spent years, even decades, locked in a mental war with food. Again and again, I hear the same phrase from the medicalised weight-loss army: the “food noise” has stopped.

But what happens when the jabs stop? A recent report in The Times suggested that patients may need a full year of support after coming off Ozempic. I’d say that’s the bare minimum. Because once the food noise returns, so does the weight. (Read More)

