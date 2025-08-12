Medication abortions drove up number of US procedures after Roe’s repeal, study shows

(The Guardian) – To the shock of experts, the number of abortions performed in the US rose in the three years since the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade and paved the way for more than a dozen states to ban virtually all abortions. Much of that rise has been driven by the use of abortion pills, or medication abortion, and providers’ ability to supply the pills through telehealth.

US abortion providers performed 1.14m abortions in 2024 – the highest number on record in recent years, according to data from #WeCount, a Society of Family Planning project. By the end of the year, #WeCount found, a full quarter of all abortions were being facilitated through telehealth.