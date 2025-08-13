New Study Suggests Using AI Made Doctors Less Skilled at Spotting Cancer

(TIME) – Health practitioners, companies, and others have for years hailed the potential benefits of AI in medicine, from improving medical imaging to outperforming doctors at diagnostic assessments. The transformative technology has even been predicted by AI enthusiasts to one day help find a “cure to cancer.”

But a new study has found that doctors who regularly used AI actually became less skilled within months.

The study, which was published on Wednesday in the Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal, found that over the course of six months, clinicians became over-reliant on AI recommendations and became themselves “less motivated, less focused, and less responsible when making cognitive decisions without AI assistance.” (Read More)