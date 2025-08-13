Eli Lilly accused of bribing doctors to prescribe Mounjaro and other drugs

(Straight Arrow News) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly, accusing the drug maker of bribing doctors to prescribe their medications. Paxton said the quid pro quo arrangements tainted millions of dollars of claims to Texas Medicaid.

The lawsuit accuses Eli Lilly of providing doctors offices with free nurses to conduct patient-care services. That work is largely unprofitable and time-consuming; the nurses allow doctors to see more patients and write more prescriptions. The suit also states that Eli Lilly provides support services, such as ensuring a patient’s insurance covers the drug, so doctors and their staff don’t have the added tasks, which are also not billable. (Read More)