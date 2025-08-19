Promising vaccine may prevent certain cancers from returning

(The Hill) – An experimental cancer vaccine has shown promising results in keeping pancreatic and colorectal cancers from coming back.

In a clinical trial led by the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, researchers tested the vaccine on 25 patients who had previously been treated for pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society, and pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers in the country. (Read More)