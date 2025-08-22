The Fitbit App Is Turning Into an AI-Powered Personal Health Coach

(Wired) – Built with Gemini, Google’s AI health coach will be everything but a doctor.

Fitbit’s smartphone app has undergone several redesigns over the past two years, and now there’s another big one coming in October, timed to the launch of the newly announced Pixel Watch 4. Launching as an opt-in review (an open beta), the design centers on Google’s AI-powered Personal Health Coach, built with Gemini.

The entire app has been rebuilt from the ground up with the new AI coaching feature. Andy Abramson, director of product management at Google, says the redesign also offers easier app navigation, better data visualization, improved syncing between wearable devices, and (finally) a dark mode. Those are all purportedly common user suggestions from existing Fitbit customers. (Read More)