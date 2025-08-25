Eli Lilly’s obesity pill remains a viable rival to Novo’s oral Wegovy despite data that underwhelmed investors

(NBC News) – Eli Lilly’s stock is still recovering after the drugmaker released trial data earlier this month on its closely watched obesity pill that underwhelmed Wall Street.

In a key late-stage trial, Eli Lilly’s pill, orforglipron, caused less weight loss and had higher side effects than what analysts were expecting. The pill’s efficacy also appeared to come in slightly below that of Novo Nordisk’s oral semaglutide for obesity, which showed strong data in a separate study. (Read More)