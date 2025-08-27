The latest COVID vaccines come with new FDA limits

(NPR) – The Food and Drug Administration approved the next round of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, but imposed new restrictions on who’s eligible to get receive them.

The agency is limiting the updated shots to people who are at risk for serious complications because they are 65 or older or have other health problems. Until now, COVID vaccines had been available to anyone 6 months and older regardless of their health.

The decision is expected to make it harder for many people, such as healthy children and healthy younger adults, to get a shot ahead of the expected winter COVID surge. That’s already generating confusion and apprehension that harkens back to the early days of the pandemic, when people often had to frantically search for a shot. (Read More)