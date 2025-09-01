(New York Times) – Patients are flooding medical practices with reports of the telltale signs of Covid and questions about whether they will be able to get vaccinated.

Patients are inundating some New York City medical practices with messages that they are experiencing Covid symptoms amid a late-summer surge of coronavirus infections and the appearance of a new variant.

At the same time, patients are peppering medical providers with questions about whether they qualify to receive a coronavirus vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration released new vaccine restrictions. (Read More)