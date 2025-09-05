The Doctors Are Real, but the Sales Pitches Are Frauds

(New York Times) – Scammers are using A.I. tools to make it look as if medical professionals are promoting dubious health care products.

The posts are part of a global surge of frauds hijacking the online personas of prominent medical professionals to sell unproven health products or simply to swindle gullible customers, according to the doctors, government officials and researchers who have tracked the problem.

While health care has long attracted quackery, A.I. tools developed by Big Tech are enabling the people behind these impersonations to reach millions online — and to profit from them. The result is seeding disinformation, undermining trust in the profession and potentially endangering patients. (Read More)