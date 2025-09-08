Meta reportedly suppressed research about how dangerous its VR headsets are for kids
September 8, 2025
(Endgadget via Yahoo!) – Meta allegedly suppressed research that suggested kids were exposed to certain dangers when using its VR headsets, according to a report by The Washington Post. Current and former employees have presented documents to Congress that describe incidents in which children were groomed by adult predators in VR, but allege that internal reports were edited to omit the worst of these offenses. Meta has denied these allegations. (Read More)