1 in 6 parents reject vaccine recommendations: Poll

(USA Today) – About 1 in 6 parents have skipped or delayed vaccinating their children against diseases other than COVID-19 or the flu, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and health care policy nonprofit KFF.

The poll’s findings show that 16 percent of parents are forgoing getting their children vaccinated for diseases other than COVID-19 or the flu, with white parents, Republicans, the religious and those homeschooling their kids more likely to skip the shots. (Read More)