Eli Lilly to build $5 billion Virginia facility to boost production of targeted cancer drugs, other treatments

(NBC News) – Eli Lilly on Tuesday said it will spend $5 billion to build a manufacturing facility in Goochland County, Virginia, to boost production capacity for targeted cancer drugs and other treatments — the first in a string of new planned U.S. investments by the drugmaker.

The company announced in February that it would spend at least $27 billion to build four new domestic manufacturing plants, adding to $23 billion in previous investments since 2020. Eli Lilly said it will announce the three remaining U.S. sites this year and expects to begin making medicines at all four facilities within five years. (Read More)