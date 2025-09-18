Texas governor signs bill cracking down on mail-order abortion pills

(Reuters via MSN) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law a bill to crack down on mail-order distribution of abortion medications, already banned in his state, by empowering private citizens to sue individuals and companies for shipping the pills into Texas.

Decried by critics as an effort to turn citizens into anti-abortion “bounty hunters” and impose Texas laws on other states, the bill was signed by Abbott, a staunch anti-abortion Republican, on Wednesday night without announcement.

It cleared the state’s Republican-led legislature earlier this month. (Read More)