Obesity Is Killing American Men

(New York Times) – Men seek weight loss treatment far less often than women. Doctors are concerned.

Men have similar rates of obesity as women, but they are less likely to seek medical care, making up only about 20 percent of bariatric surgery patients and around 22 percent of people on anti-obesity drugs. If men do take GLP-1 medications, a recent study suggests that they are also more likely to stop using them.

It’s hard to parse exactly why this treatment gap exists, but it’s probably tied to the greater societal focus on women’s bodies, and men’s general tendency to delay seeking health care, especially when it comes to weight. (Read More)