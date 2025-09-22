Which diseases will you have in 20 years? This AI accurately predicts your risks

(Nature) – A modified large language model called Delphi-2M analyses a person’s medical records and lifestyle to provide risk estimates for more than 1,000 diseases.

A new artificial intelligence (AI) tool can forecast a person’s risk of developing more than 1,000 diseases, in some cases providing a prediction decades in advance.

The model, called Delphi-2M, uses health records and lifestyle factors to estimate the likelihood that a person will develop diseases such as cancer, skin diseases and immune conditions up to 20 years ahead of time. Although Delphi-2M was trained only on one data set from the United Kingdom, its multi-disease modelling could one day help clinicians to identify high-risk people, allowing for the early roll-out of preventive measures. The model is described in a study published today in Nature. (Read More)