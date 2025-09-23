World health officials reject Trump’s claims that Tylenol is linked to autism

(NPR) – Health officials around the globe are rejecting President Trump’s assertion that pregnant women should avoid taking acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, during pregnancy because of unfounded links to autism.

“Available evidence has found no link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism,” the European Medicines Agency, Europe’s top drug regulator, said in a statement. Paracetamol is a widely used name for acetaminophen outside the U.S. (Read More)