Greenlandic Woman Wins Her Baby Back in Denmark

(New York Times) – A young Greenlandic woman living in Denmark will regain custody of the infant girl taken from her shortly after birth. The case has become the latest flashpoint between Denmark and Greenland.

Where the authorities misstepped, according to documents and experts who analyzed her case, was applying standardized tests to her. Greenlanders living in Denmark have been complaining for years about these tests, arguing that they are biased and citing studies that show how poorly Greenlanders do on them. According to a recent study, Greenlandic children born in Denmark are five times more likely to be taken away from their parents than other children in Denmark.