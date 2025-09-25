Insecticide-Treated Baby Wraps Ward Off Malaria

(MedPage Today) – Simple approach covers a key prevention gap in young children

Toting around young children in baby wraps treated with insect repellent cut their malaria infection rate by two-thirds, according to findings of a randomized trial in Uganda.

Among 400 pairs of moms and children who all used insecticide-treated bed nets at night, the clinical malaria incidence rate for infants fell by 66% for those carried in permethrin-treated wraps rather than sham-treated wraps (0.73 vs 2.14 cases per 100 person-weeks, P<0.001), said researchers led by Ross Boyce, MD, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Read More)