What happens if pregnant women stop taking Tylenol?

(Nature) – Untreated fevers during pregnancy can cause more harm than taking paracetamol will, scientists say.

Researchers are concerned about what will happen should pregnant women follow US President Donald Trump’s advice to avoid the painkiller Tylenol — also called paracetamol and acetaminophen. In an address at the White House on 22 September, Trump claimed the medication is linked to autism and other long-term neurodevelopmental conditions in the developing child. But experts warn that avoiding the drug when it is needed could place women and their fetus at even greater risk. (Read More)