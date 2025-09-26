US Investigators Are Using AI to Detect Child Abuse Images Made by AI

(MIT Technology Review) – Generative AI has enabled the production of child sexual abuse images to skyrocket. Now the leading investigator of child exploitation in the US

is experimenting with using AI to distinguish AI-generated images from material depicting real victims, according to a new government filing.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Crimes Center, which investigates child exploitation across international borders, has awarded a $150,000 contract to San Francisco–based Hive AI for its software, which can identify whether a piece of content was AI-generated. (Read More)